× Sandusky woman accused of driving drunk with 2-year-old in car

SANDUSKY, Ohio– A Sandusky woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk with her 2-year-old son in the car.

Courtney Green, 25, was charged with child endangering, operating a vehicle under the influence and open container, as well as other traffic violations.

An officer spotted Green speeding on Cleveland Road early Thursday morning, according to the police report. The officer said her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and her speech was slurred.

Green told police she was driving her toddler to his father’s house because she had court in the morning for a previous OVI offense.

She failed a field sobriety test and officers found a open bottle of beer in the car, the report said. She was taken to the police station, where her blood-alcohol content testing at .213.

The child was turned over to his father.