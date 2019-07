How often do you get a good night’s sleep?

New York Post reports the average American says 10 nights a month, according to a poll by ZZZQuil.

Many admit to common mistakes that keep them up later.

The top mistakes people make are watching TV or using a smart phone right before bed or eating or drinking coffee too late.

Three in 10 admit to getting scared at night thanks to reading or watching something scary before bed.

