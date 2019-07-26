Police pursuit through several cities ends with crash, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- Police departments from several departments were involved in a chase that ended with a pickup truck crash.

It ended just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the entrance ramp to I-480 westbound from Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and transported to St. John Westshore Hospital.

Officers from North Olmsted, North Ridgeville, Linndale and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all on scene when the pursuit ended.

Fox 8 has reached out to each of the law enforcement agencies to find out what lead to the pursuit. We are waiting for responses.

