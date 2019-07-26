Officials warn of toxic algae bloom in Springfield Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- There were plenty of people fishing along the Springfield Lake in Springfield Township Friday night, but a layer of film on the lake has prompted the Summit County Health Department to issue a warning about toxic algae bloom.

“I’m trying to be safer about it, because I know about it and they’ve been advertising to stay out of the water, not to swim,” said Sally Cooper, of Akron.

“It kind of looks like chocolate milk,” added her grandson, Adonis White.

Signs posted around the lake warn people and pets to avoid all contact with the water.

“I don’t swim in it anyway, I won’t keep no fish or eat no fish from out here,” said Dallas Bennett, of Springfield Township.

Fishing and boating is still allowed, however people should stay out of the lake until the toxins return to safer levels.

“I’m concerned about it because I know it can be dangerous if you drink that water,” said Cooper.