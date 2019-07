× Man, toddler hit by car on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– A man and a 2-year-old boy were injured when they were hit by a car on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened at East 55th Street and Chester Avenue at about 11 a.m. Friday.

The 29-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals, while the toddler was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.