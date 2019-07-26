× Man dies after being hit by car in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 29-year-old Parma man died after he was hit by a car in Coventry Township Friday morning.

Two people were walking on State Mill Road at about 5:30 a.m. The one who was in the eastbound lanes of traffic was struck, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was taken to Akron General Hospital, where he died.

The driver, a 71-year-old man from Coventry Township, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.