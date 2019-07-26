Lt. Rick Edwards retires from Akron Police Department after serving community for 33 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The face of one of the area's largest police departments for more than a decade, is passing the baton.

Lieutenant Rick Edwards retired Friday after 33 years of service to his community.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan declared July 26 Lieutenant Rick Edwards Day in the city of Akron to honor him.

Lt. Edwards has been a familiar face to FOX 8 viewers for the past fourteen years as the Public Information Officer for the Akron Police Department. During that time he has responded at odd hours, returned calls on days off and rarely ever made himself unavailable.

"I think I have been treated very fairly over the years and I hope it continues with the Akron Police Department, that whoever steps into my shoes to fill this job will do the same thing - to carry on the tradition of the Akron Police Department about being transparent and being fair and accurate with all the information that we give," Lt. Edwards said.

Edwards will likely spend more time golfing and with his family. After a long professional relationship with us and our viewers, all of us here at FOX 8 wish him the very best.