‘Live PD’ to feature armed robbery at Streetsboro Verizon store

STREETSBORO, Ohio-- "Live PD" will feature an armed robbery that happened at a Verizon store in Streetsboro.

The police department said the episode will air Friday or Saturday at 9 p.m. on the A&E show, which follows officers during nighttime patrols.

The robbery happened at the store on state Route 14 on July 17. Police said a person spotted a group of suspects cover their faces before running inside the building.

When officers arrived, the store clerk fled with his hands restrained before his back. He told police the suspects threatened to shoot him if he didn't open the safe.

The four suspects, all juveniles, were arrested at the scene, and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.