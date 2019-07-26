Little girls hold lemonade stand to raise money for Akron Canine Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A simple act of kindness by two little girls, has touched the hearts of the more than 400 members of the Akron Police Department.

Seven-year-old Summer Coleman and her five-year-old sister, Ashlynn Riter, are animal lovers and they were concerned about how the dogs in the Akron Canine Unit were doing in the summer heat. The sisters decided to open a lemonade stand in their neighborhood to benefit the canine unit.

Some of their best customers were Akron Police officers, who heard about the quality of their lemonade and their noble cause.

Summer and Ashlyn ended up raising more than $150 that they presented to the department on Friday.

Ashlynn told Fox 8, “it makes us happy.” Summer added, “the dogs feel loved."

Their dad says the girls always think of others and how they can help. When asked how he feels about their kindness and empathy, Zachary Riter touched his heart, and said, “right here, it makes me feel good.”

Akron Police plan to use the money raised by Ashlynn and Summer to pay for supplies and equipment for the dogs. One piece of equipment the girls want to make sure every dog has is a protective vest.

Command officers were so impressed with the girls' act of kindness, that they presented them with citizen awards, medals and badges for being positive role models.

Detective Alan Jones, who greeted the girls on Friday along with his canine partner, Midnight, told Fox 8, “We greatly appreciate it, obviously they`re dog lovers. It speaks volumes of these two young ladies, I mean only seven and five and already giving, so that speaks volumes.”