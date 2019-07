EUCLID, Ohio– Highland Road will be closed for eight months, starting on Saturday.

The closure is between Euclid Creek Reservation and Georgetown Road. The road is set to reopen in May 2020.

The structure of the bridge is compromised, Euclid police said. Traffic must use alternate routes, like Richmond Road, Green Road and Monticello, or Euclid Creek Parkway and Anderson/Trebisky.