Fox Recipe Box: Shrimp Salad and Creamsicle Ice Cream Soda

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re trying to eat healthier and drop a few pounds, it doesn’t mean you have to give up flavor.

Dawn Smith, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) Ambassador, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to make two tasty recipes that will help you beat the summer heat.

Shrimp Salad with Fennel, Red Onion, and Orange

Serves: 4 | SmartPoints: 1

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp black pepper

3 large orange(s)

1 pound(s), peeled and deveined (medium) cooked shrimp

1 medium, trimmed and very thinly sliced uncooked fennel bulb(s)

½ small, thinly sliced uncooked red onion(s)

12 medium, pitted olive(s)

1 Tbsp, chopped, or parsley fennel fronds

Instructions:

To make dressing, whisk together lemon juice, oil, and pepper in small bowl. To section oranges, cut slice off top and bottom end. Stand orange and slice off peel and white pith, turning orange as you cut. Hold fruit over large bowl to catch juices and cut between membranes to release sections, allowing sections and juice to fall into bowl. Add shrimp, fennel, onion, olives, fennel fronds, and dressing to oranges and toss to combine.

Serving size: about 2 cups

Notes: Cooked and peeled shrimp are pricey, but they’re worth it for the prep time you save. Buying them in the frozen food department and thawing them at home is usually a bit less expensive than getting them in the seafood department.

Creamsicle Ice Cream Soda

Serves: 4 | SmartPoints: 5

Ingredients:

1¼ cup(s) light vanilla ice cream

½ cup(s) seltzer

½ cup(s) fresh orange juice

½ cup(s) ice cube(s)

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp, finely grated (plus orange slices for garnish) orange zest

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until creamy. Yields about 3/4 cup per serving.

Notes: If you prefer, swap store-bought orange juice for fresh juice. This recipe is easily doubled.