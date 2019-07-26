× Corpse flower getting ready to bloom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND– We’re not talking about stopping to smell the roses.

The corpse flower inside the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest is getting ready to bloom.

Known for its pungent odor, the titan arum plant can grow up to 10 feet tall and is one of the largest flowing plants in the world. It only blooms (and stinks) for about 24 hours.

This will be the fourth time in 25 years this particular corpse flower has bloomed.