FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting a little something different as one of Cleveland's Own.

We're putting the brand new "Parma Sign" in the spotlight.

Located in Anthony Zilenski Park, the sign was just unveiled a couple months ago and has already become a prime selfie-taking spot.

In fact, residents have already added a lot of pink flamingos to the scene.

