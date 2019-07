Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving remember Euclid Beach Park as one of Cleveland's Own.

Patterned after Coney Island, Euclid Beach Park opened in 1895 and remained a summertime staple until closing in 1969.

However, the famous arched main gate remains in place and the park's carousel has been restored, now operating at the Western Reserve Historical Society.

To submit your nomination, click here.