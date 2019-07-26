× Cause of death released of woman who died following Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for the woman who died following this year’s Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

Taylor Ceepo, 22, collapsed less than a mile from the finish line on May 19. She was rushed to University Hospitals, where she passed away, surrounding by her mother and boyfriend.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause was sudden cardiac death in association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use and cardiomyopathy

Ceepo was a recent graduate of Walsh University and attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

