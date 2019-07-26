Buy one, get one free adoption event at Medina County SPCA

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Looking to expand your family? Well, the Medina County SPCA is offering a special deal to help make that dream come true.

Due to overcrowding the shelter is hosting an adoption special this weekend: if you adopt one kitten, you get the second kitten for free.

The promotion runs through Sunday, July 28.

Kittens 2 – 6 months old cost $90 to adopt and come vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. You can get two fur babies for just $90!

All adult cats at the shelter will cost just $25 to adopt during this promotion as well.

The shelter is open this weekend from 12 – 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

All cats/kittens must leave the shelter in a carrier for safety. If you don’t have a carrier, cardboard carriers are available at the shelter for just $5.

