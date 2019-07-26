Bald eagle shot, killed near Ohio-Pennsylvania border

ERIE COUNTY, Penn. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a bald eagle.

According to the commission, a dead bald eagle was found Thursday night at the intersection of State Route 18 and Sherman Road near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township, Pennsylvania, which is about 13 miles east of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

A state game warden investigated and determined the mature, bald eagle was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Office at 814-432-3187 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.