Actress Selma Blair debuts bald head following treatment for MS

Actress Selma Blair shared an emotional update on her battle with multiple sclerosis.
Blair posted a picture to Instragram that showed her standing in a hospital room with a bald head.
“I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” Blair wrote.
Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂
“I am immunocompromised for next three months at least,” she wrote. “So no kisses please.”
She didn’t reveal what treatment she underwent for her M.S.
“I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery,” she wrote.
In a post the day before, the actress showed her son cutting her hair.
I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird
COVER GIRL
The actress is on the cover of this week’s People magazine, in which she talks about the disease and how she’s coping.
Mom! I have arrived! I am on the cover of @people and the Michigan girl in me is smiling way too broadly. This is such an honor to have this magazine and this thoughtful writer @karajwarner , pay a tribute to chronic illness and the people who pave the way to healing and love. This isn’t about how sick I may seem. This is about me as a mom and friend and a person who is growing every day and I hope some of you feel represented. Thank you. #queenforaday or however long this magazine stays on newsstands. 👑. Ps. On newsstands. Go buy so you can read the actual cover cause this country western fan cropped off the other news 🤷♀️
The single mom of 8-year-old Arthur said longtime friends have rallied around her, including her “Cruel Intentions” costar Sarah Michelle Gellar and actress Jaime King.
“It’s the strangest thing that the time that could be the most stressful, I am feeling the most joy,” Blair told the publication. “I think it’s because I’ve learned more than ever that there are people that support me, that love me. I’ve seen people dedicate their time to help me.”
Blair, 47, went public last October with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system. It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. Symptoms include blurred vision, and difficulty with coordination and balance.
The disease can be debilitating. Blair said Gellar started a meal train in which other stars provide meals for Blair and her son.
“I get weekend meal packs like I’ve never feasted on before from Reese Witherspoon, from Constance Zimmer and so many people I don’t even know through Sarah,” Blair said. “[My friends] have stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before.”
She also said it’s important for her son “to see me interacting with people and to see mom laughing with them.”
The youngster has witnessed the toll the disease has taken on Blair’s body. She uses a cane, has fallen down the stairs, and rushes to the bathroom when she feels sick.
But she said Arthur has a positive attitude.
“He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave,’ ” Blair said.
In her Instagram post, Blair said seeking treatment is the “best gift” she can give to Arthur.