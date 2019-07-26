$1 million of liquid meth found in snow globes shipped to Australia

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian officers said they found more than $1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine in snow globes shipped from Canada, according to CNN.

The Australian Border Force said 15 snow globes, totaling 7.5 liters, were examined to determine the liquid inside them was meth.

Australian Border Force Aviation Goods officers examined and X-rayed the snow globes. Tests of the liquid inside returned a “presumptive positive result for methamphetamine,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement.

“Our officers work tirelessly to prevent these harmful drugs from making it into Australian communities, and I’m proud of the results they continue to achieve,” border force regional commander Danielle Yannopoulos said. “The ABF has invested heavily in our technological capability in recent years and we can see further into every package than ever before.”