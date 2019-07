EUCLID – Police are investigating a drive by shooting that happened early Thursday and sent a mother and her son to the hospital.

Police say it happened in the 1700 block of East 238. Someone fired about seven shots into the home around 2:30 A.M.

A 41-year-old woman had a “grazed” wound to her head, according to police. Her 12-year-old son had grazed wounds to both knees. They were both taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made but detectives are investigating.