‘We can be winners!’: Browns fans optimistic, energized after first public practice at training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns first preseason game is just around the corner and fans are getting excited.

On Thursday, they got their first chance to see the team practice during training camp, which lasts until August 21.

"This year our team is focused, our coaches are focused and they have the mindset of winners and they're going to bring a winner to Cleveland. I think everyone in this crowd thinks we can be winners," said one fan during an interview.

Fans also got the chance to meet some of the players and get autographs.

For Ryan Knapp, he was determined to meet Baker Mayfield.

He said he got the star quarterback tattooed on him.

“I'm trying to get his autograph under it so I can get it tattooed underneath it," said Knapp.

Unfortunately there are no more tickets left for the practices, however, tickets for the Orange and Brown scrimmage are still available.