Warm temperatures, sunshine kicking off your weekend

CLEVELAND -- Let the fresh air in again Thursday night! Very comfortable sleeping weather is on tap with overnight lows around 60° under a mainly clear sky.

We’ve got a rather quiet weather pattern ahead with more of the same on tap Friday. The exception we’re gradually warming up. Temperatures will aim closer to seasonal norms heading into the weekend and the humidity will start to climb. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

With no rain in the forecast through the weekend, you will need to water your plants and gardens for several days!

