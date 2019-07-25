VIDEO: Perkins Township police rescue kids from hot car, issue caution to parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Newly released video reveals how a police officer came to the rescue of two little girls, stuck in a locked SUV in sweltering heat.

Sgt. Martin Curran rushed to the parking lot of the Walmart on Milan Road in Perkins Township on Saturday and was told the two children were in their car seats in the back seat of the vehicle in the stifling heat.

Sgt. Curran used his baton to smash out a window and unlock the door. The girls were then lifted from the car seats and placed in Sgt. Curran’s air conditioned cruiser.

The mother of one of the girls told Curran that her locks have been malfunctioning and she normally leaves the vehicle unlocked, but when she went to get the girls out of the car, she discovered the doors were locked with the keys inside.

A helpful Walmart employee tried to smash out a window with a crowbar but was unsuccessful.

The woman said she realized how much danger the girls were in, as a result of temperatures in the 90s and immediately called 911.

The two girls were checked out by paramedics and were given clean bills of health.

Perkins Township Police concluded there was no neglect or negligence involved, so no charges will be filed. But they do say the incident provides a cautionary tale for all parents.

“People think leaving someone in the car for five minutes is okay, it`s not. The temperature can rise quickly, as you could see in the video, the children had already started to sweat at that time,” said Assistant Chief Vince Donald. “We make mistakes and you know, the police are here to assist you and if you make a mistake, call us. We'll come out and help you as best we can, you`re not always going to be arrested, it`s a mistake.”