Victim’s family posts signs in hopes to solve double murder

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — There’s a new push for tips in the unsolved double murder in the Cleveland Metroparks.

Kate Brown, 33, and longtime friend Carnell Sledge, 40, were each shot in the head while sitting on a riverside bench in the Rocky River Reservation at about 5:15 p.m. on June 4. No arrests have been made in the case.

Thursday afternoon, Brown’s family returned to the Rocky River Reservation to put up signs along Valley Parkway near the bench where Brown and Sledge were killed.

The signs explain that a $22,500 reward is available for tips leading to an arrest and prosecution.

The signs also ask, “Were you here on June 4th around 5:15 in the evening?”

The murders occurred on a sunny day, at a time when the park would usually be filled with people.

Anyone with information regarding their deaths is asked to call the Cleveland office of the FBI at (216) 622-6842.

