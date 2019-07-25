× US Marshals arrest Akron man accused of making death threats, setting off homemade bomb

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of making several death threats and setting off explosives.

It started on Saturday when Brian Matthew Capien, 39, of Akron, allegedly made phone calls to several people threatening to kill them.

Authorities say he then showed up to one of the victim’s homes at Amber Drive and Scenic Way. According to police, when the victims spotted him, he lit a homemade bomb and fled.

Capien was arrested Thursday around 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of Mogadore Road in Brimfield Township.

Police say Capien was found hiding under a bed and arrested without incident.

No other explosives were found during his arrest.

He was wanted on several charges including possession and use of a explosive device, aggravated menacing, stalking and inducing panic. He has a history of domestic violence.

