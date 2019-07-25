× Troopers seize hundreds of Oxycodone pills in Richland County traffic stop

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A Mansfield man faces charges after troopers found thousands of dollars worth of Oxycodone pills in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, troopers stopped a 2011 Mercedes C300 with Ohio registration for speed and failure to display violations on state Route 13. Criminal indicators were observed, and a patrol drug sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed marijuana debris along with 469 Oxycodone pills worth $7,500.

The driver, Romulus Tabor, 45, of Mansfield, was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs and was taken to Richland County Jail.

If convicted, Tabor could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.