Three dogs rescued, three others found dead at home in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Humane Society of Richland County is asking for the community’s support after they rescued three dogs from deplorable conditions.

According to the shelter, Regis, Phil and Chelsea were removed from a Richland County house by humane agents on July 18. Three other dogs were found deceased in the home.

Regis, Phil and Chelsea were severely malnourished, matted and suffering from skin conditions and afflictions related to severe neglect. They are currently half the body weight they should be and have a long road to recovery before they are eligible for adoption.

The humane society is focused on restoring their health and is confident that they will recover from “a truly heartbreaking situation.”

Their former owner is being charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty.

Those interested in donating to Regis, Phil and Chelsea’s care can do so, here.