Teen arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old boy; Cleveland Heights police searching for 2 other suspects

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police have arrested the teen accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old.

Takim Brown was shot around 9 p.m. on July 15 as he stood on a sidewalk outside of a store near the intersection of Mayfield and Eddington roads in Cleveland Heights.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but died a short time later.

Police had issued three warrants for juveniles they believed were responsible for the murder.

Thursday afternoon police arrested a 15-year-old at a house in Garfield Heights.  He allegedly shot and killed Brown.

Cleveland Heights police are still searching for the two other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights detectives or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Editor's note: Officials originally told FOX 8 the 15-year-old was arrested at a Cleveland home. This story has been corrected to reflect that he was arrested in Garfield Heights.
