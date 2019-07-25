× Salmonella outbreak tied to pig-ear dog treats expands to 27 states, CDC says

UNITED STATES — An outbreak of salmonella infections linked to pig ear dog treats has expanded to 27 states, leaving 93 people ill, including 20 hospitalized, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears sold at more than 400 stores in 33 states in early June. When the retail chain posted its recall, the outbreak involved 45 illnesses in 13 states.

Since then an additional 48 illnesses have been reported, bringing the total count of known infections to 93.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified.

Consumers who purchased the product should throw them away in a secure container so that your pets and other animals can’t eat them.

Anyone with further questions can call Pet Supplies Plus at (734) 793-6564 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.