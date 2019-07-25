Report: Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York jail cell

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein was found “injured and in a fetal position” inside a New York City jail, NBC News reported.

The millionaire financier is being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

According to NBC, Epstein was found semi-conscious with “marks on his neck” sometime over the last two days.

Sources told NBC that Epstein is on suicide watch.

Another source told NBC that Epstein’s injuries weren’t serious — and questioned whether he might have “staged an attack or a suicide attempt to get a transfer to another facility.”

A former police officer who is accused of murdering four men back in 2016 was questioned in connection with the attack, NBC reported.

Epstein was charged last week with sex trafficking of minors. He pleaded not guilty and faces as much as 45 years in prison if convicted.

