Quinnipiac poll: Biden leading Trump by 8 points in Ohio

OHIO — A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday says Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump 50 to 42 in Ohio.

According to the poll, Biden is the only leading Democratic candidate to top Trump.

The other contenders are “locked in a dead heat with President Trump,” according to the poll.

The results are as follows:

46 percent for Trump to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 45 percent;

Trump at 46 percent to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 45 percent;

44 – 44 percent between Trump and California Sen. Kamala Harris;

44 – 44 percent between Trump and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg;

44 percent for Trump to 43 percent for New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

“Former Vice President Joseph Biden calls himself a blue-collar guy. With Ohio certainly a blue-collar state, it is no surprise he is the Democrat who runs best against President Donald Trump and is solidly ahead in the Democratic primary in the Buckeye State,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Biden runs best against President Trump in every Quinnipiac University state poll so far. To get reelected, Trump will need to win the industrial Midwest. Ohio certainly is key to that plan.”

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,431 Ohio voters from July 17 to 22. It included 556 Democrats and Independent voters leaning Democratic.

