CLEVELAND, Ohio — The bomb squad was called to a home on Cleveland’s east side to investigate an alleged meth lab Thursday.

They were called at 11:30 a.m. to a property in the 1800 block of East 33rd Street.

The home was foreclosed, and the alleged meth lab was located by a property preservationist, according to police reports.

VICE, the bomb squad and the city’s narcotic unit were all notified.

No further information is available.