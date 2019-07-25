Pepper Pike officers recover boy’s stolen power wheel tractor

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — A Pepper Pike officer tracked down a little boy’s stolen power wheel tractor thanks to helpful information from a neighbor.

According to police, officers took a report of a stolen power wheel toy tractor from a driveway on Hunting Hollow Drive around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor reportedly saw a man pull up to the house in an SUV, grab the power wheel from the driveway, put it into his trunk and take off.  The neighbor was able to get the thief’s license plate information and give it to authorities.

Officer Munn was then able to track down the vehicle, recover the stolen power wheel and return it to the little boy within a couple of hours.

