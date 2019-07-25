ODOT issues warning after crews struck in three different counties

NORTHWEST OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to move over and slow down in work zones after three crews were struck Thursday.

ODOT reports the incidents occurred in Allen, Franklin and Scioto counties.

Luckily, no one was injured and the crews that were struck only suffered minor damage.

Officials are reminding drivers that these men and women “work hard to make sure Ohio roads are safe” and we need to try our best to ensure their safety by moving over and slowing down.