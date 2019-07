CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man involved in a deadly hit and run near MetroHealth Medical Center back in March will be sentenced Thursday.

Davonte Long changed his plea to guilty last month on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Camillo Gabriel, 68, was in a crosswalk with his wife and pushed her out of the way before he was hit and killed.

Long will face prison time and have his license suspended when he is released.

Continuing coverage here.