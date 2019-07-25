Man steals ambulance to get KFC, cigarettes

HOUSTON, Texas — A man in Houston was craving KFC and cigarettes, so police say he stole an ambulance to get them.

KTRK reports police were called early Thursday about a man who stole an ambulance. It was allegedly sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital where he use dto be a patient.

The keys were in it, and the ambulance was running.

He then ran his errands, and also picked up a bag of Doritos.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance — he said he needed a ride. He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lynwood Moreau.

The man is now in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

