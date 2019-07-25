Juvenile Justice Center superintendent resigns 5 hours after starting his new job

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The superintendent of the Juvenile Justice Center resigned just five hours after he started his first day on the job.

According to a letter to staff, Kristin W. Sweeney, administrative judge, said Donald Shewater resigned “saying he realized his heart just wasn’t in it.”

“While we were very surprised, we wish him well,” the letter states. “If a job is not a good fit, it is better for all concerned the sooner that the knowledge and/or feeling is acknowledged and acted upon.”

The letter went on to say “we are in a period of great change both in detention and in the court.”

“All of these people persisted,” it states. “We will persist in working together to make things better for the kids and families we serve, and for each other. ”

