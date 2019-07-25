× Great Lakes Science Center launching sale on family memberships

CLEVELAND — The Great Lakes Science Center is having a one-week sale on family memberships.

From Thursday through Wednesday, July 31, all memberships from the Family level on up will be $15 off when you use the promo code JINGLE. You can use the promo code online, over the phone or in person at the science center’s box office.

Members receive yearlong admission to the science center, FREE reciprocal admission to 360+ other science centers across the country and free admission to “Vroom! A Car Adventure,” which is a limited-time exhibition now open through Labor Day.

Members also get exclusive invitations to science center events, early access to new exhibits and discounts on parking, gift shop and café purchases, DOME Theater movies and more.

Admission to all DOME Theater movies is free with a Family MAX Membership.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit GreatScience.com or call (216) 696-4576 for more information.

