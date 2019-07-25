× Gin Blossoms holding free concert at Mentor Civic Amphitheater

MENTOR, Ohio — Multi-platinum recording artists, the Gin Blossoms are performing a free concert Sunday at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

Gates open beginning at 4 p.m.

The Diana Chittester Band will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. with the Gin Blossoms to follow at 7:00 p.m.

The free concert, presented by Remarkable Lake County and the City of Mentor, is being held at the at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater located at 8600 Munson Road.

The venue has lawn seating so guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

A selection of beer and sparkling beverages will be available for purchase from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food from 10 popular food trucks will also be available. Outside food and beverages are permitted with the exception of alcohol. No pets are permitted on Amphitheater grounds.

Free parking is available at Mentor High School as well as the Mentor Municipal Center, Senior Center, Police Station, Center Street Ballfields (weather permitting) and the Laketran Park-n-Ride Market Street Lot.

Click here for more information on the concert.