Fox Recipe Box: Wild Dandelion Green Pizza & Iced Dandelion Lime Tea

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While many people work to keep them out of their yard, others want dandelions on their dinner table.

One of the top food trends this year is dandelion greens.

Meghan Sedivy is a dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. She stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share two recipes using dandelion greens.

She said dandelion greens can aid in digestion, are packed with antioxidants, and can help keep your skin healthy.

Wild Dandelion Green Pizza

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

3 (12-oz.) bags Fresh Thyme frozen riced cauliflower

3 Fresh Thyme large egg whites

2/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

1/3 cup jarred Alfredo sauce

1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 oz. prosciutto, cut into strips

2 oz. goat cheese, coarsely crumbled

2 cups dandelion greens

1/3 cup thinly sliced Mission figs

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with spray Place cauliflower in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 10 to 12 minutes or until soft, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly. Wrap the cauliflower in a clean, dry kitchen towel and wring out moisture. Return cauliflower to bowl. In a medium bowl, combine egg whites, Parmesan, and salt. Add to the cooked cauliflower and stir to combine. Place mixture on prepared pan. Pat down with hands to shape into a 12-inch round. Bake for 25 minutes or until light golden brown around the edges. Spread Alfredo sauce evenly over the crust. Top with red onion, prosciutto, and goat cheese. Set aside. In a medium sauce pan, pour 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, 1 tsp. minced garlic and 2 cups dandelion greens and stir on medium/high until greens are wilted. Top with dandelion, figs, and sun-dried tomatoes and bake for 5 minues. Remove from oven, cut into 4 slices and serve immediately.

Iced Dandelion Tea with Lime

Ingredients:

3-4 bags of dandelion root tea

1 cup hot water

3 quarts cold water

3-4 limes juiced

Instructions:

In a cup, pour 1 cup hot water over 1 dandelion tea bag Let steep 5-8 minutes. Pour the brewed tea into a gallon size glass jar. Add the juice of the limes and then the cool water and stir well. Refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours or until completely chilled and serve.