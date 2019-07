Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anne E. DeChant lives in Nashville, but she hasn't forgotten where she comes from.

She returns to her native Northeast Ohio often to perform.

She'll be performing Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Akron Art Museum and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club.

She has a new album called "Lost in Kentucky" and just released a music video for "Train Song."

