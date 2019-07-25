Cleveland police search for vandal who damaged Soldiers & Sailors Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Authorities are searching for a vandal who damaged a military monument in downtown Cleveland.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument was vandalized in Public Square Wednesday night around 5:50 p.m.

Employees made the discovery first thing Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows three people walking around the monument and then one of them climbing the artillery statue, knocking off a piece of the cannon in the process.

The piece was recovered and detectives from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument honors over 9,000 people in Cuyahoga County who served in the Civil War.

According to Ted Prosse, president of the monument commission, whoever vandalized the monument will face a felony under federal law.

