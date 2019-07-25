Cleveland Browns training camp kicks off today
BEREA, Ohio– Thursday is the first of 15 practices open to the public at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea.
Fans will not only get a chance to see their favorite players on the field, they can enjoy plenty of photo opportunities and activities for the kids. The Browns Puppy Pound, where pooches from the Northeast Ohio SPCA will be available for adoption, is returning for its fifth year.
The free tickets were quickly claimed, but tickets are still available for the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 3. They are $5 and benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s “Get 2 School, Stay in the Game” campaign.
Training camp schedule:
Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m.-noon
Friday, July 26, 10 a.m.-noon
Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-noon
Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m.-noon
Monday, July 29, 10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, July 30, No practice
Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-noon
Friday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon
Saturday, Aug. 3, Orange & Brown Scrimmage 4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 4, No practice
Monday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tuesday Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Aug. 7, No practice
Thursday, Aug. 8, P1: vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9, 3:45-5:25 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2:45-4:45 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11, No practice
Monday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Aug. 13, No practice
Wednesday, Aug. 14, Practice in Westfield, Ind.
Thursday, Aug. 15, Practice in Westfield, Ind.
Friday, Aug. 16, Practice in Westfield, Ind.
Saturday, Aug. 17, P2: at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18, No practice
Monday, Aug. 19, Closed practice
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Aug. 22, No practice
Friday, Aug. 23, P3: at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Prohibited items:
•Smoking is prohibited.
•Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.
•Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
•Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
•Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
•Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).
•Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.
•Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.
