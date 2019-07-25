× Cleveland Browns training camp kicks off today

BEREA, Ohio– Thursday is the first of 15 practices open to the public at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea.

Fans will not only get a chance to see their favorite players on the field, they can enjoy plenty of photo opportunities and activities for the kids. The Browns Puppy Pound, where pooches from the Northeast Ohio SPCA will be available for adoption, is returning for its fifth year.

The free tickets were quickly claimed, but tickets are still available for the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 3. They are $5 and benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s “Get 2 School, Stay in the Game” campaign.

Training camp schedule:

Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m.-noon

Friday, July 26, 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-noon

Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m.-noon

Monday, July 29, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, July 30, No practice

Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-noon

Friday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, Aug. 3, Orange & Brown Scrimmage 4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 4, No practice

Monday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Aug. 7, No practice

Thursday, Aug. 8, P1: vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9, 3:45-5:25 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11, No practice

Monday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Aug. 13, No practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14, Practice in Westfield, Ind.

Thursday, Aug. 15, Practice in Westfield, Ind.

Friday, Aug. 16, Practice in Westfield, Ind.

Saturday, Aug. 17, P2: at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, No practice

Monday, Aug. 19, Closed practice

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Aug. 22, No practice

Friday, Aug. 23, P3: at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Prohibited items:

•Smoking is prohibited.

•Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.

•Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

•Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

•Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

•Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).

•Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

•Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here