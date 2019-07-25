Browns QB Baker Mayfield getting mural in Voinovich Park

Jason Tetlak painting Baker Mayfield inspired mural at Voinovich Park on July 25, 2019. (WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting his own mural in downtown.

Artist Jason Tetlak has started painting this mural inspired by Mayfield at Voinovich Park.

The design will feature Mayfield’s catch-phrase “I woke up feeling dangerous.”

But there’s also another message in 3D that can only be seen using a red filter.

Tetlak says he’s a life-long Browns fan who wants to share his excitement for the team.

“Being from Cleveland and living in Florida, everybody’s caught up in the anticipation of the upcoming season and being that far away, I kinda wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “And, just wanted to help capture the anticipation and the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

The mural is in front of the Rock Hall and should be completed by Friday.  Browns fans will be able to see it on their way to FirstEnergy Stadium.

