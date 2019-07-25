Boxer Hugo Santillan passes away from injuries after weekend fight, is second fighter to die this week

ARGENTINA — Fighter Hugo Santillan, 23, has died in Argentina Thursday after injuries from a weekend fight.

World Boxing Council tweeted the news Thursday morning.

RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation. Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/WwT7LyLXIW — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

It stated:

“He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.”

ESPN reports that Santillan underwent surgery for a clot in his brain and went into cardiorespiratory failure twice before going into cardiac arrest.

He’s the second fighter to pass away this week.

Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday from injuries after collapsing outside the ring during a Friday night match. Dadashev, 28, underwent a two-hour surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after the collapse. He was 28.

