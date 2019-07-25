Body of swimmer who went missing at Nickel Plate Beach has been found

HURON – Officials have located the body of a woman who went missing in Lake Erie Sunday.

Huron Police Chief Bob Lippert tells Fox 8 at that at 11:01 a.m. Thursday dispatchers received a 911 call from a landscaper reporting a body on the rocks of the Lake Erie shoreline in the 1100 block of By the Shores Drive.

Huron police and firefighters responded. The body was identified as Brittany Young, 29.

Erie County Coroner Brian Baxter ordered an autopsy, and the body was transported to Foster Funeral Home by Fosters where the body will be held until transported to the Lucas County Coroners Office for autopsy, Lippert said.

Brittany’s family was notified of the discovery.

“This is a terrible tragedy and we extend our deepest sympathies to Brittany’s family and friends,” said Lippert.

Earlier this week, her family and residents demanded changes because the drowning Sunday was the second in two weeks. They  suggested adding life guards, roping off a shallow designated swimming area, a warning flag system and real-time monitoring equipment.

Earlier this week, City Manager Andrew White said the beach would remained closed indefinitely until the problem and solutions have been thoroughly researched. They’d already begun discussing safety improvements before Sunday’s tragedy.

