Bicyclists expected to demand tough punishment for hit-skip driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dozens of bicyclists are expected to make a big display of their demand for tough punishment for drivers who don’t share the road Thursday.

Their friend and fellow cyclist was nearly killed in May when she was struck by a driver in Avon Lake.

The driver, Allison Spoerl, faces multiple felony counts in the case. She is accused of running into Patty Banks, 51, on a bike back in May and then driving off. She later allegedly took her car to a body shop for repair.

Banks, an avid cyclist and triathlete, was critically injured.

Her fellow cyclists plan to attend the arraignment to highlight to the prosecutor and judge that they face dangers on the road every day and they want to see the suspect not only severely punished but also any other driver careless enough to ignore a cyclist.

