16-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are trying to figure out who fired the shots that killed a 16-year-old.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Washington Avenue just after midnight Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy unresponsive.

He was rushed to Mercy Regional Medical Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

In an alert emailed to Fox 8, police said the Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case. The alert said there are “several individuals yet to be questioned that were reported to be at the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Division at (440) 204-2100. You can also text your tip by sending “LORAIN” and your tip to 847411. You can submit an anonymous tip here.