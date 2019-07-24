Youth baseball team honoring 10-year-old boy who died after game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- Family, friends and teammates are mourning the death of a ten-year-old Lorain boy. Those who knew Za'Nobio Shaniuk say he was brimming with energy and had a zest for life.

His baseball coach, Angel Ayala, told Fox 8, “I've got so many good memories. He was an amazing kid.”

Za'Nobio had just capped off his first season in the Lorain Youth Baseball League by leading his team to a second place finish.

Coach Ayala says even after losing the championship game last Thursday night, Za'Nobio loved the game so much that he and his teammates kept right on playing at P.C. Campana Park.

"I walk up to Za'Nobio, give him a high five, and said ‘see you later,’” said Ayala.

The coach says he was devastated to learn that a short time after the other players and their families left the park, Za'Nobio suffered a sudden asthma attack. He was later taken by Lifeflight to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, where he passed away on Saturday.

“Full of life, full of life, I don`t understand what just happened to him,” said Coach Ayala.

Za'Nobio, a fifth grader at Toni Morrison Elementary School in Lorain, made such an impression on his teammates and coaches in the Lorain Elite Flag Football League, that the league is now dedicating its season to him.

His baseball coach says Za’Niobio’s jersey number, 8, will always be number one in his book.

“He will always be in my memories, in my heart,” said Coach Ayala.

Funeral services for Za’Nobio Shaniuk will be held on Friday at Call Out Church of Almighty God in Elyria. His mother is encouraging everyone attending to wear Za’Nobio’s favorite color, blue.

