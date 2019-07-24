Woman charged with murder after premature twins born with several drugs in system die

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is facing multiple charges, including murder, after her prematurely-newborn twins, born with multiple drugs in their system, died at a children’s hospital Tuesday.

According to WTVC, 29-year-old Tiffany Marie Roberts had gone in for check-ups prior to the twins’ birth and, on three different occasions, tested positive for cocaine, oxycodone, Roxicodone, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine usage while pregnant.

Sunday, on the day of the babies’ births, Roberts reportedly admitted to taking ecstasy and immediately felt short of breath, prompting her to go to the hospital.

She gave birth to the twins who died two days later, nine hours apart.

Police were called to investigate and learned both infants tested positive for “several narcotics,” including cocaine, at the time of their birth.

Roberts was arrested and charged with viable fetus as victim, aggravated child abuse or neglect and first-degree murder.